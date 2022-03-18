One injured in fire in south Fort Myers

One person was injured in an accidental fire at an apartment in south Fort Myers on Thursday night.

The Iona-McGregor Fire District said their crews responded to a fire on a patio, in a third-floor unit.

The fire was caused by a cat knocking over an unattended candle.

One person was transported to the hospital, the fire district said.

The state fire marshal is investigating.

According to a news release from the Red Cross, two people were affected by the blaze.

