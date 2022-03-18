Near-record heat for Southwest Florida

High temperatures will max out in the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Our ample humidity will make “feels like” temperatures reach the 90s almost everywhere within our viewing area.

A few showers and storms will be possible beginning in the late afternoon. These will stick around into the early overnight hours, with nearly all of the rain remaining east of I-75.

These low-end rain chances will stick around into the weekend. A weak cold front will bring scattered rain chances on Sunday.

Our boating forecast looks fantastic on Friday. It is unlikely that any rain showers will hamper your plans.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Nash Rhodes



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know