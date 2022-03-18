Man found guilty of 2021 armed robbery at Lee County Starbucks

A Fort Myers man has been found guilty of violently robbing a Lee County Starbucks in July 2021.

Dustin Daniel Phennicie, 42, was found guilty of robbery with a deadly weapon after a two-day trial in Lee County. On July 14, 2021, the Phennicie walked into a Starbucks on Daniels Parkway and greeted people inside. He then asked for change and pulled out a knife, restrained an employee and demanded money. He held the employee at knifepoint until he got cash and ran away.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation and later found Phennicie at a nearby hotel, where he was identified as the robbery suspect and taken into custody.

A sentencing date has been set for April 18th.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

