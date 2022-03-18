Hit-and-run crash kills bicyclist in Englewood East

A 54-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Englewood East on Thursday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown vehicle was traveling south on Regina Drive around 9:30 p.m. as the 54-year-old-man from Englewood was riding a bicycle west on South Access Road. The vehicle drove off the roadway left, collided with the curb, entered the westbound travel lanes of South Access Road and hit the bicyclist.

The unknown vehicle drove away from the scene of the crash in an unknown direction. The bicyclist came to rest on South Access Road. He was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crash can contact FHP at (850) 617-2302 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

