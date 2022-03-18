Gov. DeSantis presenting a check for tornado relief funds at the Century 21 mobile home community in Lee County. Credit: WINK News
Gov. DeSantis, DEO Secretary Dane Eagle speak about tornado relief in Lee County

Published: March 18, 2022 8:57 AM EDT
Updated: March 18, 2022 9:26 AM EDT

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke alongside Department of Economic opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle and Volunteer Florida CEO Corey Simon at the Century 21 mobile home community in Lee County about tornado relief for the area.

