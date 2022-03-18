Gov. DeSantis, DEO Secretary Dane Eagle speak about tornado relief in Lee County

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke alongside Department of Economic opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle and Volunteer Florida CEO Corey Simon at the Century 21 mobile home community in Lee County about tornado relief for the area.

Watch below or click here.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

