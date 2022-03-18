Antonio Vega (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
FORT MYERS

Fort Myers man guilty of shooting woman in car

Published: March 18, 2022 10:35 AM EDT
Updated: March 18, 2022 12:10 PM EDT

A 26-year-old Fort Myers man was found guilty of shooting a woman following a three-day trial in Lee County.

According to the state attorney’s office, Antonio Vega was a passenger in a car that followed the victim’s car and pulled up next to it on Fowler Street in 2019.

Vega opened the door and fired one shot into the driver’s side of the car, injuring the woman in her lower torso. She survived.

The car was later found abandoned. DNA was found on the passenger side door that linked it to Vega.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 2.

