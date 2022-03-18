Firefighters reinstall cross to honor teen killed in 2020 Alva crash

A once-damaged memorial is now standing in remembrance of a teen once again. Alva firefighters remade and installed a cross in memory of Ethan Burgess, a 14-year-old boy who died in a crash in 2020.

A cross along the aide of the road serves as a reminder of life, of loss and pain. This particular cross stood for Ethan Burgess. In November of 2020, a car crash in Alva took his life.

Josh Nahm is Burgess’ stepdad. “it’s a forever sadness. It’s not like something that just goes away,” said Nahm.

Nahm says it’s still painful o drive by that spot on SR-80. About a year and a half after Ethan died, another crash was damaged and the cross in his memory. “Originally, I thought I didn’t know that someone hit it. I thought someone stole it,” Nahm said.

Alva Fire Control and Rescue Service District had it and fixed it to keep Ethan’s memory alive.

“It’s kind of overwhelming because I don’t expect anything from anyone. And they just went out of their way to do it,” Nahm said. “And they wouldn’t accept anything, not even recognition.

But, their refusal didn’t stop Ethan’s stepdad from posting on Facebook to share the family’s appreciation.

“It’s not a replacement for someone. It’s a memorial. So at the end of the day, things are things, and people are people, and you can replace things, but you can’t replace people,” said Nahm.

Alva firefighters didn’t want to interview for this story either. They did send WINK News a statement to say they were honored to reinstall a memorial that meant so much to their small community.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Tiffany Rizzo

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know