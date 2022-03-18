Cape Coral police arrests 3 for DUI on St. Patrick’s Day

Three people were arrested on Thursday during a Cape Coral police DUI enforcement operation.

Erik Abraham, 38, of Cape Coral, faces a charge of DUI after police say he was found asleep at the wheel at the intersection of Country Club Blvd. and Veterans Pkwy. Police said he refused a breathalyzer.

Harry Owens, 73, of Cape Coral, was stopped by police for a stop sign violation. Police said he had a blood alcohol content level of .091, over the legal limit.

Marcanthony Rivera, 21, of Cape Coral, was stopped due to speed, police said. Signs of impairment were observed which resulted in a DUI investigation. He refused a breath test, police said.

In total, 76 vehicles were stopped which led to 37 warnings, 54 citations, six criminal citations and three other arrests, which police did not specify.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know