18-year-old driver in Arcadia crash turns herself in after child’s death, injury of other

The 18-year-old driver in a crash that killed a 4-year-old and seriously injured a 5-year-old at an Arcadia daycare playground turned herself in to Fort Myers police early Friday morning.

Kiara Morant, of Lehigh Acres, is currently in the Lee County Jail, having been taken into custody by the Fort Myers Police Department. According to FMPD, Morant turned herself in before 5 a.m. Friday. She has an open warrant from DeSoto County for charges of driving without a valid license and for a crash with serious bodily injury or death.

Morant will have her first appearance in court Saturday.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

