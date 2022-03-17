Two friends from Southwest Florida sharing their experience helping in Ukraine

Two Southwest Florida men felt compelled to go to Ukraine to help fight against Russia. They are now stuck on the border of war and sharing their stories.

WINK News first introduced you to Shea Hambling and Alex Gorski last week as they prepared to head to Ukraine. Hambling had to leave the fighting after getting COVID-19, but Gorski is still able to help and is volunteering in Poland.

Hambling said that Russian missiles attacked the area where they were staying. He had pictures and videos and wanted to share some of his experiences.

Hambling shared a video of catastrophic destruction after Russians fired missiles at a military training base in Lviv. The missile hit that building 75 meters from the tent where Hambling and Gorski were sound asleep.

“They, they basically hit right in our backyard,” said Gorski. “As they were firing them, you’d see the whole sky just kind of light up orange, and then you could hear it whistling kind of like a something flying through the air real fast type sound. And then, you know, the gigantic boom, which, you know, shook the earth, almost like a very loud thunder, except you’re like, right there, you know, the, it was definitely an experience,” said Hambling.

An experience Hambling and Gorski voluntarily signed up for when they asked the leader of a non-profit to put them in touch with the leader of an international brigade, so they could help.

They flew to Poland, drove over the border into Ukraine, and ended up at the military training base with other volunteers in Lviv, where missiles rained down.

“There was a few, quite a few injured and way too many dead,” Hambling said.

Hambling said 150 people were injured. Thirty-five died. Hours before the strike, he and Gorski were training with a doctor to head into Kyiv and get people out of places ambulances couldn’t get.

“Then it all got ruined because of the missiles,” said Hambling.

Plans changed, And Gorski and hambling turned back to Poland to get out of Ukraine. He said if they went back, it would be with a different group. “The necessary equipment protection organization and just the logistics of it all, because they formed it so fast just isn’t there. And it makes it way more dangerous than it should have to be,” said Hambling.

If you ask them if it was worth it, “Yeah, and it’s still gonna be we’re not done yet,” said Hambling.

What are they doing now? Hamblingsaid when they arrived in Poland, his body felt like giving out. He’s now in the hospital with COVID-19.

Gorski is unpacking trucks full of medical equipment and necessities for refugees.

