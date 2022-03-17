Teen arrested for shooting woman in the face with Orbeez

A teen is arrested after carrying out a dangerous trend. Collier County deputies say 18-year-old Kyle Cochran used a splatter gun to shoot water beads, known as Orbeez, at another driver.

Cochran is one of several teens around the state who have been busted for similar cases.

There’s a lot of concern about splatter ball guns for several reasons. They’re unregulated, with no age requirement to buy one, and are pretty affordable. You can pick one up at box stores like Walmart or Target for just about $70.

Cochran gives us a prime example of what not to do.

“Don’t point a gun at someone unless you intend to shoot it,” said Deadend Outfitters Owner Greg Risi.

On Wednesday, the 18-year-old shot a woman in the face with a splatter ball gun while driving near Immokalee Road and Logan Boulevard.

A report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office documents the incident. The victim says Cochran got too close to her car. She rolled her window down to tell him, and that’s when he pointed and fired, barely missing her right eye.

“If you hit someone in the eye, eyes are soft and mushy, and they don’t grow back. That’s one of the big things we talk about,” said Risi.

Risi knows a lot when it comes to guns of any kind. He owns Deadend Outfitters in Cape Coral, an Airsoft gun shop. Risi has his reservations for splatter ball. “They do make ones that look very much like guns, but they’re so readily available. Kids of all ages can go in and just buy them without any parental supervision,” said Risi.

It’s something that worries one mom. “If they have no supervision for no one to go in and watch them buy it, let alone watch them how they’re using it, that is concerning,” said Lyndsey Leadingfox.

Cochran told the investigating deputy he did not shoot the woman despite physical evidence. He will have to answer to the battery charge on April 4.

