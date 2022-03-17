Technology assisting Fort Myers retirement community

People in their golden years are proving tech-savvy, as new technology is being tested at a Fort Myers senior living facility with the aim of improving the quality of life there.

Residents of Cypress Cove will get a little extra help from Alexa in keeping track of their daily activities, checking out what they will be eating for the day and controlling their lights while they’re still in bed. The technology is called K4 Connect and it’s designed just for seniors.

Joe Velderman, the vice president of Cypress Cove, says more than 600 people living there, as well as staff and caregivers, will be using this program. He says it’s only right to keep our older population up to date with the latest software.

“They have expectations of being able to use this technology in their home already; my parents have things like Ring doorbells, Nest thermostats and Samsung smart refrigerators, right, and it would be really disappointing for someone like my dad to move into Cypress Cove and not be able to use that technology,” Velderman said.

One resident was already able to demonstrate how the technology works.

“I can begin my day in my iPad on my lap, probably in my pajamas, going through the activities that are available for a day,” said Betsy Russell. “I can make plans, whether or not I’m eating or joining friends, I can decide if I’m going to that exercising class in preparation of lunch.”

While several residents have already been testing out K4 Connect, the program will officially launch next week.

