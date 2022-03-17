Stolen semi crashes after fleeing Collier County deputies on I-75

One person is under arrest, and another is on the run after a stolen semi-truck crashed while running from Collier County deputies on Thursday.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says they attempted to stop the truck for not having taillights just after 6:00 a.m. on Oilwell Road at Pacific Grade Road in Collier County.

Deputies say the driver refused to stop and fled down SR-29 and onto I-75 northbound. According to deputies, the truck crashed into a guardrail at mile marker 96.

After the crash, Lazaro Izquierdo Crespo, 38, from Hialeah, was taken into custody by deputies. Deputies say the other person in the truck fled into the Picayune Strand State Forest.

Collier County deputies are still searching for that person.

Crespo is facing charges of grand theft auto, high-speed reckless fleeing & eluding, and fleeing and eluding with property damage.

