Lehigh Acres woman joins husband in guilty plea on PPP fraud charges

Both members of a Lehigh Acres married couple have now pleaded guilty to charges related to PPP fraud committed in 2020.

Amber Rewis Bruey, 35, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and illegal monetary transactions. Her husband and co-conspirator, Anthony James Bruey, previously pleaded guilty to the same charges on February 4, 2022. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to court documents, between April 2020 and June 2020, the Brueys conspired to submit a total of 26 fraudulent PPP and Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications to Small Business Administration-approved lenders, loan processing companies and the SBA. The applications contained numerous false and fraudulent representations, including the applicant’s dates of operation, payroll, gross revenues, total number of employees and the criminal histories of the applicants or business owners.

The Brueys caused PPP lenders and the SBA to approve 12 of the loans and disburse a total of $881,058.35 in PPP and EIDL funds. The Brueys then unlawfully used the funds to purchase a $211,457 residence in North Carolina, a 2019 GMC Yukon SUV, a 2020 Honda Talon, and to make a $23,566 restitution payment as a condition of probation in a criminal court case for Amber Bruey.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know