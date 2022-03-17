Deputy shot, suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting on SR-82 in Lehigh Acres

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deputy-involved shooting on SR-82 in Lehigh Acres that left an officer injured.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed that a deputy was shot in the shoulder but is expected to be OK. The sheriff said the suspect is dead.

The sheriff said he’s thanking God that his deputy is expected to survive and return to his family. The deputy was preparing to undergo surgery tonight following the shooting according to the sheriff.

The sheriff’s office said deputies attempted to stop a stolen car. “Our deputy is on patrol. He observes a stolen vehicle. He conducts a traffic stop on that stolen vehicle,” said Marceno.

Sheriff Marceno says what happened next put his deputy’s life in danger. “He’s presented with deadly force where he’s being shot at. He’s struck in the shoulder area. And thank God, thank God it appears to be OK… He appears to be OK,” said Marceno.

The sheriff says deputies returned fire on the suspect, killing him. “There’s an exchange of gunfire. Our deputy, my family member, gets out… He meets deadly force with deadly force.”

We are still working on getting more information about the man driving the car, but the sheriff says he was known to law enforcement. “I can tell you the suspect has a history. He’s no stranger to the law,” Marceno said.

The sheriff thanks God his deputy will be able to return to his family. “Our deputy, my family members have to come home. Each and every day they go to work, they kiss their wife or husband, their children, their parents goodbye and they go out to serve others and they dedicate their lives to doing that,” said Marceno.

The Fort Myers Police Department released a statement sending their thoughts and prayers to the injured deputy.

