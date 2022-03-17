Is a wholesale club membership worth it to save on gas?

Gas prices are the most expensive in history and they aren’t expected to go down anytime soon.

You may be wondering if it’s worth it to purchase a membership to Costco, Sam’s Club or B.J.’s in order to save on gas.

That depends on how much you drive.

Gas at the wholesale clubs is hovering around $4.17. The statewide average is $4.31, according to AAA.

The immediate cost of a year-long membership ranges from $45 to $120.

FGCU mathematician Senthil Girimurgugan crunched the numbers and drew graphs on a whiteboard to find out if a $100 membership will save you money in the long run.

“Now that is going to depend on a bunch of factors. One of the biggest factors is going to be the amount of gas that you put in your vehicle per week. Depending on that, Is it going to be a bang for your buck? It is going to be,” Girimurgugan said. “So let’s assume that I go and purchase a membership and I go for gas right away. and I fill up my tank, and say if I put 20 gallons a week. It would take me about 9 weeks to recover, to reap the benefits of that membership at a discounted price of 50 cents per gallon.”

The more you fill up, the quicker you’ll see the payoff.

“If you are a typical person who spends about 50 gallons per week. I would say it’s worth it,” Girimurgugan said.

The payoff could come a lot sooner.

Right now, Groupon has a deal on Sam’s Club memberships. You can get one for as low as $25, plus it comes with a $10 gift card.

For even more savings, pay for gas at the wholesale club with a credit card that gives cash back every time you fill-up.

Download apps like Gas Buddy and GetUpside.

Gas Buddy finds the cheapest gas in your area while GetUpside gives you cash back at certain gas stations.

AAA also has a fuel rewards program where you save at least 5 cents a gallon at Shell stations.

Reporter: Andryanna Sheppard



