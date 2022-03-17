Highs in the 80s under partly cloudy skies

Highs will return to the 80s Thursday afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

A spot shower or two will be possible from the late afternoon into the early overnight hours. These will primarily stay inland and east of I-75.

The weather should behave itself for the entirety of Thursday’s spring game at JetBlue Park. Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s throughout the game.

Many of us will remain dry for the next few days before sufficient rain chances return on Sunday.

Our light wind will only make for a light chop and 1- to 2-foot wave heights on our gulf waters.

