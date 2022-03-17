Fort Myers police arrests 2 for burglaries, hit-and-run crash

Fort Myers police have arrested two men accused of vehicle burglaries.

Justin Rennie, 18, and Nicholas Pettry, 21, were placed under the arrest just after midnight on Wednesday after the suspects were allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash.

Police did not say where the crash happened or where the burglaries occurred.

The vehicle had also been reported stolen, police said.

The vehicle fled from law enforcement and was ditched in a field as the suspects fled on foot.

The two were found hiding behind a residence.

