Cycle pub party bikes are returning to downtown Cape Coral

A new way to party on the go has made its way to Cape Coral.

Cycle Go will begin taking reservations on March 26.

“It’s like a party on a bike, and it’s a 16-passenger bike piloted by our staff,” said Kelly LaMagna, co-owner for Cycle Companies Cape Coral.“It’s a great way of bringing new people to visit downtown Cape Coral businesses.”

The bike seats up to 14 people. A designated pilot drives and its mainly powered by patrons who pedal with their feet as they enjoy their drinks.

If riders want to take a break, a hidden motor picks up the slack, according to a news release.

“Cycle Companies designate pilot. They’ll steer the bike, control the bike, brake. Determine where the bike is going to go. All the patrons have to do is pedal when we tell them to pedal,” LaMagna said.

Riders choose different stops, depending on what kind of adventure they’re looking to take. For more information on rules, tours, and pricing, click here. You can also call (800) 956-6212.

Writer: WINK News

