Clewiston man gets life sentence for home invasion, sexual battery of elderly person

A 41-year-old Clewiston man has been found guilty and sentenced to life in prison after sexually assaulting and burglarizing an elderly person’s home in Clewiston.

The State Attorney’s Office said Rafael Gonzalez Santiago was found guilty in December. It was a non-jury trial.

The crime happened in June of 2019, according to prosecutors. The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Clewiston home by someone who learned of Gonzalez Santiago’s plan. Deputies arrived and saw Gonzalez Santiago fleeing the home.

He cut the power to the home and then entered, robbed and sexually battered the elderly occupant, prosecutors said.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know