HENDRY COUNTY

Clewiston man gets life sentence for home invasion, sexual battery of elderly person

Published: March 17, 2022 12:35 PM EDT
Updated: March 17, 2022 12:42 PM EDT

A 41-year-old Clewiston man has been found guilty and sentenced to life in prison after sexually assaulting and burglarizing an elderly person’s home in Clewiston.

The State Attorney’s Office said Rafael Gonzalez Santiago was found guilty in December. It was a non-jury trial.

The crime happened in June of 2019, according to prosecutors. The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Clewiston home by someone who learned of Gonzalez Santiago’s plan. Deputies arrived and saw Gonzalez Santiago fleeing the home.

He cut the power to the home and then entered, robbed and sexually battered the elderly occupant, prosecutors said.

