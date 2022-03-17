Baseball fans excited as Red Sox and Twins play first spring training game

Baseball is back in Southwest Florida. It may have taken a while, but fans say it was worth the wait. On Thursday, the Boston Red Sox opened their spring season against the Minnesota Twins at JetBlue Park.

Many people felt like we wouldn’t get to this moment, but the Red Sox were in their dugout, the Twins in theirs. The green monster was ready, and it was time for some baseball.

It took a while to get the ball rolling but “You got people out of work, you got a war going on, and you got COVID, and these guys, they really couldn’t settle this?” said Jeff Vitale.

Opening day of spring training was a pleasant surprise to fans who thought there was a chance it wouldn’t happen. It’s fair to say that it’s not just the teams on the field who are winning.

When asked who would win, “Me. Because I’m at the game,” said Vitale. The shirt Vitale’s had forever says it all, “Baseball is life.”

Roger Howard, from Minnesota, is a veteran of spring training. He has been coming to games for 20 years. For little Kaydence, it was her first baseball game.

The sox showed up for their first spring training game, beating the twins 14 – 1, but they have their work cut out for them. Their ace, and FGCU alumni, Chris Sale, is out indefinitely with a rib injury. This is the latest issue for Sale after getting Tommy John surgery last year.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Michael Hudak

Writer: Matthew Seaver

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know