Spotty rain, storms remain a possibility through Wednesday

We continue to track a slow-moving cold front that will budge its way into Southwest Florida throughout Wednesday and into the night.

While most areas, aside from our northernmost areas, are no longer under any severe threat from the Storm Prediction Center, some additional areas of rain and thunderstorms will remain a possibility through Wednesday.

Highs will climb back into the mid-80s under more clouds than sun.

Behind the front, Thursday will be a drier day, with just a stray shower possible for our inland areas. It should be nice for St. Patrick’s day festivities, and warm, with highs back into the mid- to upper 80s.

Rain chances will remain limited through Saturday with a slightly higher chance for showers Sunday.

Reporter: KC Sherman



