Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; March 16

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

David Hunt (DOB 1/29/93) – wanted in Lee County for battery on a person age 65 or older.

The victim said he was standing on a neighbor’s front porch when Hunt approached him from behind and struck him on the back of the head with a gun several times. After the attack, which left the victim with several injuries, Hunt took off on foot and hasn’t been seen since last month.

He has a history of violent behavior, as evidenced by his 12 bookings on charges of several counts of battery, violation of a domestic violence order of protection, resisting, intimidation with the threat of bodily injury and drug possession.

In one of his most recent attacks, he approached a stranger standing outside a motel room and started to brutally attack and threaten to kill the man. Even after deputies arrived, Hunt was extremely combative with officers and made various threats to them on the scene, and en route to the jail.

He is 6’1”, 170 pounds and was last known to be living in North Fort Myers.

Kelly Sanchez (DOB 4/14/72) – wanted in Lee County for welfare fraud and grand theft.

Sanchez, who has also gone by the alias of Kelly Bonutti, has a history of shady behavior. In her most recent arrest, she was working for a local food chain and was tasked with bringing a cash deposit to the bank. While en route, she said that she was robbed of the cash.

While investigators were working on the case, they noticed several inconsistencies with her story and were able to determine that her story was fabricated and that she was working with a friend to steal the money from her employer.

She was arrested for that crime, charged with grand theft, and found guilty.

She is 5’4”, 250 pounds and was last known to be living in Fort Myers. She’s got several tattoos, including skulls and puppy prints on her left shoulder, and the words “death or note” on her left shoulder.

Tyrone Williams (DOB 2/27/88) – wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for grand theft.

He was caught on surveillance cameras stealing more than $1,000 in power tools from a local store. Loss prevention officers immediately recognized him from previous thefts at the store.

Within a day or two, most of the stolen goods ended up at local pawn shops, and Williams ended up in jail. After serving five months behind bars, he was released on probation, which he recently violated.

He has 12 bookings under his belt for multiple counts of grand theft, dealing in stolen property, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, drugs, burglary, battery/domestic violence, contempt and resisting. He’s also been jailed three times in Charlotte County.

He is 5’4”, 220 pounds and was last known to be living in Lehigh.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

Rich Kolko



