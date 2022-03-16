Masked man wanted as suspect in armed robbery of Lehigh Acres 7-Eleven

Lee County deputies are looking for a masked suspect who they say robbed a Lehigh Acres 7-Eleven at gunpoint on Wednesday morning.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a masked man wearing all dark clothing entered the convenience store at 1626 Meadow Road just before 3:30 a.m. He locked the door behind him, displayed a firearm and demanded cash from the register, as well as a pack of Newport cigarettes. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect ran away.

Anyone with information on the robbery, or who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area around that time, can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

