LCSO clears Publix in Bonita Springs after day of multiple bomb threats

Lee County deputies have once again deemed a Publix safe after being called to investigate a bomb threat at the Bonita Springs supermarket.

Altogether, deputies investigated three separate bomb threats, two of them at the Trade Way Drive Publix, on Wednesday. The other Publix that was under investigation for a bomb threat is at 3304 Bonita Beach Road.

LCSO said they are worked to identify the caller and sweep the area to clear any threat. It’s unclear if the person making the threats was identified.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, earlier in the day on Wednesday, two threats were received by telephone at the Publix locations at 12900 Trade Way Four and 3304 Bonita Beach Road.

Just after 2 p.m., the Publix at Trade Way Four was deemed safe from the first bomb threat, but deputies were called before 6 p.m. again. Just before 3 p.m., employees were allowed back into the Publix on Bonita Beach Road.

Traffic was gridlocked near the locations and motorists were asked to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

