Collier deputies arrest man accused of attacking traveler while she rested in parking lot

A 43-year-old man was arrested in Collier County after deputies say he attacked a person in a parking lot just after midnight Wednesday.

Diego Gaston Dominguez faces charges of burglary with a battery, exposure of sexual organs and resisting arrest without violence.

The attack happened at 1460 Golden Gate Parkway, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. That is near the intersection of Goodlette-Frank Road.

According to an arrest report, the victim was sitting in a U-Haul box truck resting during a road trip from Tennessee to Miami when she heard knocking on her driver’s side window.

She rolled down the window when Dominguez began to touch her on her face, neck and shoulders, in an attempt to pull her from the vehicle, the arrest report states. Dominguez is accused of having his pant around his thighs, fully exposing his genitals.

The victim attempted to close the window but Dominguez attempted to grab the door handle in order to get inside. She tried to drive away but she had bumped the gear shift into reverse. She was eventually able to start the truck and get away, but returned after deputies arrived and found Dominguez.

Dominguez refused to take orders from deputies but he was eventually arrested.

Dominguez faced a judge during a first appearance hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

A prosecutor told the judge Dominguez is homeless.

Gas station clerks said he probably lives in a homeless camp that is near the parking lot where the attack happened.

“I know there’s some people that are homeless that they’ll drive by with their bikes and stuff and we usually park in the back of the building, so that’s pretty scary too,” said a gas station clerk. “It’s dangerous because sometimes I stay here at the business for after-hours maybe 7 or 8 and it’s dark by then.”

The 911 call showed how distressed the woman was.

“Here is a guy that is displaying his (expletive),” the woman can be heard saying on the 911 call. “He’s trying to open my door and knock on my window. My car is not working. I need help.”

In court, the judge set bond at $130,000. The public defender argued that was too high because his Dominguez can’t afford it.

Dominguez has a history of battery and was convicted a year ago in Broward County, the prosecutor said.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know