Cape Coral police looking for 2 people suspected of stealing from multiple Walgreens stores

Cape Coral police need help finding a man and a woman suspected of theft at multiple Walgreens stores earlier in March.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the suspects entered several Walgreens stores, walked to the cosmetic/beauty areas and filled their personal bags with several beauty products. They then walked out at separate times, passing all points of sale, got into their vehicle and left.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CCPD at (239) 574–3223, reference case number 22–004952.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

