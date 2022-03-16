Cape Coral mom thankful after unknown nurse saves her son who was having a seizure

A mom is put in a scary situation when her child has a medical emergency at a grocery store. A nurse just happened to be close by and knew what to do.

That mom is grateful to an ER nurse who rushed in to help when her little boy had a seizure in the middle of a Walmart. That nurse rushed to her side and saved the day.

The scare happened inside a Walmart in Cape Coral. “It was terrifying. I didn’t expect it,” said Maverick Carbonari’s mom Jessica Pobega.

Pobega was alone with her 15-month-old son Maverick when he suddenly suffered a seizure. “All of a sudden looked at, they looked down, and he’s blue, you know, he’s shaking, his eyes are rolling to the back of his head,” said Pobega.

Pobega admits she panicked and yelled for help.

“I heard her scream, my son’s having a seizure, somebody help,” said Desarae Marie, who called 911 and helped save Maverick.

Marie called 911. Then another shopper came to the rescue. “The Canadian nurse. I mean, she popped out of nowhere. She was like, a little like, Godsend, you know, I just shouted, and she popped up right in front of me.”

That nurse took charge, putting the unconscious Maverick on a soft surface and making sure he didn’t try to swallow his tongue. (It is, in fact, impossible for someone to swallow their own tongue, and it is not recommended that you put a foreign object in someone’s mouth during a seizure.)

Maverick suffered a febrile seizure, which is typically triggered by fever. Pobega said that’s why she went to Walmart in the first place; to get him medicine to treat a fever.

In all the excitement, she never got the chance to thank the nurse who rushed to her side.

She hopes that the nurse from Canada will see this story. “If she’s watching in Canada, thank you. If she’s still here in the Cape, I definitely like to like maybe meet them and thank them in person or even like send a message,” said Pobega.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, febrile seizers are rare. They typically strike kids less than five years old.

Children who suffer a febrile seizure before 18 months of age are at increased risk of having another one, but treatments are available to help lower that risk.

Reporter: Tiffany Rizzo

Writer: Matthew Seaver

