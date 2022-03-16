Addressing Corkscrew Road safety concerns

If you have to drive on Corkscrew Road, you know it can get scary. But Lee and Collier counties are working with their sheriff’s offices and construction companies to try to make it as safe as possible.

People have been reaching out to WINK News about how dangerous this road is. Between how busy Corkscrew normally is and the construction now taking place there, major safety concerns abound. Over the last few months, there have been many serious traffic accidents, and after hearing concerns from viewers, WINK reached out to Lee County to ask if any safety measures are being implemented.

Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman says the county is adding more signs to make people aware there’s construction ahead and making sure construction equipment is as visible as possible for drivers.

“We understood exactly the community’s concerns with safety, so we’re widening the first portion of this to six lanes because that area is growing so fast we decided to skip the four lanes and go to six, so we’re trying to be responsive to the needs of those residents,” Hamman said.

Hamman says a 35 mile-per-hour speed limit sign will be added in the coming weeks in the areas where construction is happening.

There are more law enforcement officers along Corkscrew Road to monitor traffic flow, too.

Between March 6 and 13, they wrote eight citations for speeding during the morning commute alone.

“Right now, they actually have a narrow two-lane road with no divided median in the middle of it, so to go to a divided road, it’s going to be much safer and it’s going to eliminate the crossroad accidents,” Hamman said. “It should provide a lot more space for people to travel out there, especially as the area grows; it’s going to provide more room on the roadway.”

The county says construction on Corkscrew Road is set to finish in 2023. Until then, people are encouraged to stay alert and give themselves a few extra minutes in their commute to avoid any possible accidents.

Reporter: Asha Patel

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

