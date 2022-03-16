AAA Activates ‘Tow to Go’ for St. Patrick’s Day

AAA will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road this St. Patrick’s Day. The Auto Club Group is reactivating its Tow to Go program for the holiday period, providing safe transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles.

Tow to Go is active from 6pm Thursday, March 17th – 6am Monday, March 21st

It’s available in selects states, including Florida

Should be treated as a last resort

AAA Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road. When called, a tow truck transports the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10 mile radius. The service is free, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a backup plan.

Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes every day – that’s one person every 52 minutes.

“Driving impaired doesn’t only endanger yourself, but risks the lives of all the adults and children you share the road with,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although AAA is proud to provide this life-saving program, we urge people to identify a safe ride home before they party, and treat Tow to Go as their last resort.”

For those who didn’t plan ahead and need a ride, call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

Author: Special to WINK News

