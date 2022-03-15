WINK News sits down with FGCU’s new men’s basketball coach Pat Chambers

The FGCU Eagles officially have a new head men’s basketball coach. Pat Chambers signed a five-year contract with Florida Gulf Coast University.

Chambers said he plans to bring back the success we saw back in the Dunk City days by dunking in all areas of life. That means slam dunks at home, in the classroom, and in life. And, if you can put it all together, then maybe you can throw down on the court.

Pat Chambers has always been a fighter. “Being the youngest of 12…,” Chambers said.

Yes, you heard that correctly, 12. “Eight boys, three girls. I had to fight for everything. I wore hand-me-downs till I was like, 21,” Chambers said.

It’s that mentality that propelled him from places like Villanova to the head coaching gig at Penn State. But, he believes it’s the things there aren’t any trophies for that offer the biggest rewards in life.

“It’s developing men. What are we gonna do with life after basketball? We’re going to be in the community. We’re going to do charity events,” said Chambers.

But, as we all know, the fans care about the guys on the court. Chambers told WINK News that he’s invested in FGCU, and his players will be, too.

“Retention is going to be our number one recruiting tool. And because we want to keep kids and I have a plan for retention,” Chambers said.

Do you want to know what that plan is? Well, we can’t yet. “But I have to keep that quiet, but I have a plan for retention,” said Chambers.

Well, at least FGCU Athletic Director Ken Kavanagh can tell us what his plan is. “Once somebody comes here, our goal is to get them graduated,” Kavanagh said.

Of course, there was one last question on everyone’s mind. “What does your version of dunk city look like?”

“My version is we’d like to score 70+. But on the other side, we’re going to get stops, and we’re going to fly around. We’re going to defend. We’re going to rebound. We’re going to dive. We’re going to take charges. We’re gonna have a good time, getting dirty,” Chambers said.

Chambers doesn’t have a clean coaching record, though. He resigned from Penn State after almost a decade amid investigations into improper conduct. But Chambers also has another plan, this time about how to win over SWFL in light of his checkered past.

He might be a head basketball coach, but he has more than basketball on his mind. “My pillar number one is faith,” Chambers said.

He says faith is what got him through these last few years, and those were tough years. “I had to take a deeper dive and to understand being more mindful,” said Chambers.

Pat Chambers was able to catapult Penn State’s program back into the national spotlight. And they even won an NIT Championship. The team was destined for the bis dance when the pandemic shut down March Madness.

Then he was forced to resign. The improper conduct investigation said that Chambers was in a private meeting with struggling freshman guard Rasir Bolton said that he wanted to “loosen the noose” from around the young Black man’s neck.

“I was trying to help, trying to guide. I was trying to, you know, take some pressure off, and I missed, and now you got to go back and say, ‘Okay, you really need to be more mindful. You need to understand backgrounds,'” Chambers said.

How does this basketball coach plan to rebound? He’s been taking classes on diversity at the University of South Florida. “USF was big-time, diversity, equity inclusion, sponsored by Jabil and the Tampa Bay Lightning. That was phenomenal,” said Chambers. “They really came after you. And they were not subtle about anything.”

But WINK News reporter Michael Hudak had an important question to ask. “How do you get recruits’ parents or recruits’ families or recruits to believe that as well? How do you earn trust with them?”

“When I left Penn State, all my players came out in support. Sometimes that doesn’t happen for coaches. My players came out, the parents of my players came out,” Chambers said. “I think my resume and my body of work and have impacted the inner city communities speaks for itself.”

FGCU says they’re all in on Chambers, which was enough to give him a five-year deal at $350,000 per season.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Michael Hudak

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know