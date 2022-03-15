Twin miracle babies: Youngest twins to survive at Golisano’s born at 22 weeks

Twin babies are home from the hospital and already breaking records.

Avery and Emersyn are the youngest twins to survive at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

They were released from the hospital on Monday, now weighing 7 pounds, after spending 137 days at the hospital.

Taylor Davis went into labor at just 21 weeks and three days. She worried she would never get to hold her baby girls at home.

“We are just so blessed. There are really no other words. It is unreal,” Davis said. “Whenever I went in there at 21 and 3 they said they weren’t viable so we weren’t settling for that.”

Taylor said she and her husband Mark Davis put their babies’ lives into God’s hands.

She laid upside down in the hospital for six days to keep the twins in her womb longer.

“I cried the whole time and I wasn’t crying like happiness. I was crying in fear of are they going to be able to save her,” Taylor Davis said. “It is crazy because they are twins but they are completely opposite, born three days apart, different months, different ways of being birthed and completely different personalities. It is just so funny how they are twins but they couldn’t be more different.”

Golisano Children’s Hospital said Avery and Emersyn are the first micro premie twins to go home. Babies born at 22 weeks are hard to save.

“The nurses and the doctors, they just kept on saying this is a miracle. We don’t see this,” Taylor Davis said.

Taylor and Mark Davis said their faith in the nurses and the doctors and God was rewarded.

“We finally feel complete,” Taylor Davis said.

The twins join three siblings at home.

The twins are not the only miracle in the family.

Taylor Davis, who has always wanted to be a “girl mom,” is also a miracle.

She didn’t know her life could be in danger. Doctors feared her girls were a lost cause. But Taylor Davis didn’t listen to that.

“I knew that I could not live with myself if I did not try absolutely everything no matter if that meant risking my own life to save them,” she said.

Avery was born on Oct. 29 and weighed just 1 pound. Three days later, Taylor Davis suffered a complication and started to bleed out with Emersyn still inside her. Emersyn was delivered by emergency C-section on Nov. 1, weighing 1 pound and 1 ounce.

“I knew that I was dying. I told my husband that I was dying and they rushed me away so fast that I didn’t get to say goodbye to him or my mom,” Taylor Davis said. “They were running down the hall chasing my bed and I just kept on begging the doctors to just tell my other children that I love them and that I was sorry and I just kept on saying please save my baby, please save my baby.”

They did just more than that.

They saved her and her twins.

“I will always remind them how strong they are and show them their journey because it is so special,” she said.

Reporter: Breana Ross



