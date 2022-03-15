Protecting against flooding in Collier County

Collier County wants you to weigh in Tuesday night on a project to protect your home against flooding.

People will have a chance to talk to design team members and view project details concerning Collier County’s work to improve two miles of an existing ditch along the west side of Goodlette-Frank Road. The project is meant to improve stormwater flow through the Gordon River. With hurricane season approaching, city officials want to make sure the roads and the stormwater system are up to date. The meeting from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Growth Management Development Services, located in Conference Rooms 609/610 at 2800 N. Horseshoe Drive in Naples, will give developers the opportunity to show the public how this design will look.

Project manager Richard Miller says they are at the beginning stages of this project. He wants people to come to the meeting so they are fully aware of what it will look like and what exactly it will do.

“There are some things about stormwater that sometimes is largely misunderstood, and hopefully we can clarify some of that stuff in person and they understand what we’re doing is an improvement and advantage to them and their property,” Miller said. “The county’s agenda to make the Gordon River, the upper Gordon River, as fluid as possible to reduce… not only are we reducing the flooding in the area, but we are also improving the water quality going into Naples Bay.”

If approved, construction is set to start in summer 2023 and will be done by 2024.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Asha Patel

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know