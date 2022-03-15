SAN CARLOS PARK
One person hurt in motorcycle crash on US-41 in San Carlos Park
A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital after a crash between a motorcycle and a car on US-41 on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened near the US-41 and Sanibel Boulevard intersection in San Carlos Park.
San Carlos Park Fire Protection Rescue and Service District and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded. One lane of US-41 was blocked while the scene was cleared and investigated.
The condition of the motorcyclist that was injured in the crash has not been released.
