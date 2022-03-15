(Credit: San Carlos Park Fire Protection Rescue and Service District)
SAN CARLOS PARK

One person hurt in motorcycle crash on US-41 in San Carlos Park

Published: March 15, 2022 10:32 AM EDT
Updated: March 15, 2022 11:53 AM EDT

A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital after a crash between a motorcycle and a car on US-41 on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near the US-41 and Sanibel Boulevard intersection in San Carlos Park.

San Carlos Park Fire Protection Rescue and Service District and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded. One lane of US-41 was blocked while the scene was cleared and investigated.

The condition of the motorcyclist that was injured in the crash has not been released.

