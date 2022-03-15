Man arrested for string of early morning burglaries in Naples

Naples police have arrested the man they say is responsible for a string of vehicle and home burglaries in Naples on Friday.

Naples Police worked with the Collier County Sheriff’s office to identify the burglary suspect as 32-year-old Eric Donald Ramirez.

Naples police say Ramirez broke into several unlocked vehicles and three lanais along Curlew Avenue in Naples in the early morning hours on Friday.

A Seagate community resident also reported their home was burglarized on Sunday morning. They told police that the suspect opened their garage using a garage door opener from their unlocked car. They say items were stolen from their purse and say the thief left using the victim’s scooter.

Naples police arrested Ramirez after identifying him as the suspect in the burglaries. They say he confessed to all of them.

Ramirez faces eight counts of burglary of a vehicle, four counts of residential burglary, one count of grand theft auto, theft of credit cards, and nine other theft charges.

Writer: WINK News

