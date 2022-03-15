Man arrested for attacking woman on a walk in Cape Coral

A Cape Coral man has been arrested and is accused of attacking a woman walking in Cape Coral on Saturday.

There’s no place to run and no place to hide, so when police say Marquese Kamir Blackmond, 25, decided to attack someone along Northwest 9th Avenue, his victim did exactly the right thing. Fight.

“Every woman’s worst nightmare and every husband, father, boyfriend, or brother’s worst nightmare,” said Aaron Forum, who trains at Cali Style MMA.

The Cape Coral arrest report says the victim first noticed Blackmond walking down Burnt Store Road. He was wearing a paper mask and a red hoodie. The police report said the victim then turned onto Northwest 9th Avenue after seeing him.

There is not much where the victim was walking beside two houses. As the victim moved closer to Northwest 33rd Avenue, Blackmond ran up, got under the victim’s arms and tried to lift the victim into the air.

“I can’t imagine what was going through her mind, and she obviously reacted the way that she needed to survive,” said Forum.

The police report says the victim hit Blackmond in the torso and screamed. That’s what made him run away.

“At that point, it’s fight for your life. You gotta do what works. What immediately comes to you,” said Cali Style MMA Owner Justin Del Real.

Blackmond is facing a battery charge for the attack.

Justin Del Real teaches the art of Brazilian jiu-jitsu. “That’s an art of ground fighting, grappling, derived from judo,” said Del Real. An art that could save your life.

“All women should train, everybody should train self-defense, especially women you know attacks like this happen,” said Del Real. Attacks like the one that happened in Cape Coral.

Cape Coral police say Blackmond tried to pick a woman up under her arms last Saturday morning. She hit him screamed and he took off.

“That’s a very scary thing. You gotta fight for your life,” said Del Real.

WINK News asked Del Real what should someone do if they are in a similar situation? “So two different types of bearhugs. One under, he’s low, I’ve got to get low too. Once I stabilize I lean to a side, I got a shot to the groin possibly I’m gonna look down, I’m gonna peel the bottom hand here, this goes in my back pocket. And I turn,” said Del Real.

“He comes over the top, he’s going to be tall right? I got a shot at the head,” Del Real said. He makes it look easy and shared one more tip to help you stay safe.

Wrap one of your legs behind your attacker then they’re stuck. “I physically, I’ll give it everything I have… I can’t lift him,” said Del Real. Then you can peel their hands away and run.

“You want to get out. You wanna get away from the situation, especially as a woman. It’s not wise to sit here and trade blows with a guy,” said Del Real.

