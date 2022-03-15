Lee County launches new resource website for resident information and transparency

Lee County today launched a new resource website to provide a wide range of information tools to residents and visitors in a single, easily assessable location.

The site is available at www.leegov.com/tools. It is part of the Lee Board of County Commissioners’ commitment to their Strategic Priorities, which include Community Engagement. The Board is committed to building communications strategies on multiple platforms and develop interactive tools to allow easy access to information for quality of life and for board policies.

The websites made their debut at the regularly scheduled county commission meeting.

The resources available at the site include:

Resident Information Tool: The website allows easy, one-stop information regarding Lee County properties previously available across more than a dozen websites. For example, a homeowner can enter their address and learn about utility providers, public safety agencies, evacuation zones, school zones, property information and much more. To watch a video about the Resident Information Tool, visit Lee County Government’s YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/TMn0CxmPLl4

Explore Lee: Designed for government transparency, this is a resource guide to Lee County government with quick access to department operations, directors, budgets, maps and more.

Capital Improvement Projects: This tool allows visitors to the site to select Lee County capital improvement projects from the list or map to view details. The projects can also be searched from the map by address, street or neighborhood.

Year in Review: The site outlines the Lee Board of County Commissioners 2021 Strategic Planning Goals, with achievements and progress.

The website will be featured on Lee County social media channels and through the electronic newsletter.

