Lee County commissioners approve funding to widen Ortiz Avenue

A road that stays busy, especially during rush hour, could soon accommodate more cars.

Those who take Ortiz Ave. say that they’re upset by the current conditions. “I feel bored and annoyed,” said Lilli Henderson.

So, on Tuesday, Lee County Commissioners voted to approve funding to widen Ortiz from SR-82 to Colonial Blvd.

Brian Hamman is a Lee County Commissioner. “There are so many people moving here we’re trying to build roads and widen roads to keep up with the demand. It’s one of the most important things we can do as your commissioners,” Hamman said.

Allison Henderson says she uses this road during her morning commute. “It’s a lot in the morning it can be stressful,” Allison said.

The agreement includes more than $2 million in state funds. But, the total cost of the project is about $23.7 million.

Commissioner Hamman says they really want to get the project going so they can help people have an alternative. This is especially important if there’s a crash on I-75 between Colonial Blvd. and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

“One time we had to sit in traffic for two hours,” said Lilli.

“It’s going to take a minute, but I think it’ll be a good idea for people who are trying to take that as a backup when 75 is backed up,” Allison said.

Allison Henderson realizes while the expansion is happening it could make things even more stressful on Ortiz. But, she says, in the long run, it’ll be worth it. But especially if it makes Lilli feel more at ease.

“Boredom,” Lilli said. We can tell that Lilli is not a fan of the traffic here. But, the hope is that the project will help out. Construction is set to begin in June.

Reporter: Andrea Guerrero

Writer: Drew Hill

