Civitas of Cape Coral to provide 96 affordable housing units
Southwest Floridians live in one of the fastest-growing areas of the country, but there’s a limited amount of affordable housing; an upcoming housing project in Cape Coral hopes to increase that amount.
Civitas of Cape Coral will bring 96 affordable housing units to Pine Island Road. One- to three-bedroom units will be available to families who fall between 0% to 80% of the area’s median income. Lee County Commissioner Kevin Ruane says he understands the urgent need for affordable housing, but there are restrictions.
“60% of Lee County is incorporated, 40% is unincorporated,” Ruane said. “As county commissioner, I’m responsible for unincorporated areas. So, collectively, I’d like to work with the six mayors in the city and for us, as a county, to try to tackle this problem holistically. It’s an initiative of mine; I was in affordable housing when I was young. Section Eight, I was on welfare… understanding this is a passion of mine.”
To build these units, county leaders are in talks with several non-profit developers who want to be involved.