Civitas of Cape Coral to provide 96 affordable housing units

Southwest Floridians live in one of the fastest-growing areas of the country, but there’s a limited amount of affordable housing; an upcoming housing project in Cape Coral hopes to increase that amount.

Civitas of Cape Coral will bring 96 affordable housing units to Pine Island Road. One- to three-bedroom units will be available to families who fall between 0% to 80% of the area’s median income. Lee County Commissioner Kevin Ruane says he understands the urgent need for affordable housing, but there are restrictions.

“60% of Lee County is incorporated, 40% is unincorporated,” Ruane said. “As county commissioner, I’m responsible for unincorporated areas. So, collectively, I’d like to work with the six mayors in the city and for us, as a county, to try to tackle this problem holistically. It’s an initiative of mine; I was in affordable housing when I was young. Section Eight, I was on welfare… understanding this is a passion of mine.”

To build these units, county leaders are in talks with several non-profit developers who want to be involved.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Annette Montgomery

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know