Big Brothers, Big Sisters trying to recruit 100 SWFL men in 100 days

Big Brothers, Big Sisters is starting a campaign throughout Southwest Florida Tuesday to recruit 100 men in 100 days.

Hundreds of boys in our area are waiting to be matched with positive role models. Big brothers and sisters with the volunteer organization are matched with kids based on their personalities and shared interests. WINK News’ very own meteorologist KC Sherman is a big sister as is anchor Amanda Hall.

WINK News anchor Chris Cifatte is a former big brother.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can see the 100 men in 100 days flyer below or visit the BBBS website.

Click to access 2022-100-Men-Flyer-Click.pdf

And, there is a benefit on Thursday, March 24 where Big Brothers, Big Sisters plans to raise $150,000 to support 150 new matches in 2022. For tickets or more information, you can go to this website.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Amanda Hall

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know