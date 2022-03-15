Arrest made in Collier County shooting that injured 2 teens, leaving one paralyzed

One of two teenagers injured in a shooting is now paralyzed after another teenager brought a gun into an SUV.

This happened months ago in Collier County, but it wasn’t until this week that deputies were able to make an arrest. Those victims were left along Immokalee Road in Collier County.

The teenagers involved are well known to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. This shooting happened in early January, and the two victims ended up in a parking lot. In mid-January, WINK News reporter Zach Oliveri covered the teens’ suspected involvement in a kidnapping.

On Jan. 3, Collier deputies raced to a shopping plaza on Immokalee Road after someone reported that two teenagers were in that plaza with gunshot wounds.

You can hear the panic in the 911 calls. “I don’t know them. They just pulled up and said that one of them were shot. And he has a gunshot wound that’s coming out of his back.”

“He’s out on the street. How old is he? He’s shot in the abdomen he’s 15.”

“They tried bringing him to the urgent care and I said the urgent care isn’t going to do anything you need to go to the hospital.”

Ten weeks later, we were able to get some answers. A detailed report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victims as Anthony Zangrilli and Jason Desimone. Zangrilli was shot in the leg. He recovered quickly enough, deputies say, to participate in the kidnapping of a teenager 10 days later.

Desimone took a bullet to the torso and will never walk again because of it.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives were able to determine that the shooting took place in an SUV with five people inside. The driver was identified as Luigi Rocca, both victims, and two other teens, Yankiel Borden and Gavin Uzzel.

According to CCSO, the first four teenagers picked up Uzzel outside the gate of the Livingston Lakes Community shortly before 2 p.m.

Two months after being shot and paralyzed, Desimone finally told his story. He says just minutes after Uzzel entered the SUV, he pulled out a pistol and started firing. Desimone says he and Zangrilli fought Uzzel and attempted to wrestle the weapon away from him. But they weren’t able to until after he’d fire every round.

When the shooting stopped, the SUV did too. The report says the two healthy teens, Roca and Borden, beat up and dumped Uzzel by the dumpsters at the Windsong Club Community.

Shortly after that, they left Zangrilli and Desimone in the shopping plaza parking lot.

Two days after Jason Desimone told his story, Collier County deputies Uzzel. He now faces several charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. As for the kidnapping case, it did help detectives solve this shooting case.

Reporter: Zach Oliveri

Writer: Drew Hill

