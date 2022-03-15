A few strong storms possible Tuesday into Wednesday morning



A warmer afternoon is expected as high temperatures reach the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Our winds will occasionally be breezy, making for light to moderate chop within our bays.



Isolated showers and thunderstorms will begin forming inland after lunchtime. These will likely weaken around sunset.



The second round of stronger storms will enter our coastal communities late Tuesday night (near midnight). These showers and storms will push through Southwest Florida, reaching our inland zones early Wednesday morning.



Almost all of our viewing area is under a marginal (1/5) severe weather risk today and early tomorrow morning. Additionally, a slight (2/5) severe weather risk is now in effect for most of the northern communities within viewing area. Our primary threat with this system will be damaging straight-line winds, lightning and a low-end tornado threat.



A few weak showers and storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon. However, rain chances will significantly drop after Tuesday night’s front.

Reporter: Nash Rhodes



