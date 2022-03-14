Why lawmakers say bills addressing some high profile issues were not passed this legislative session

The Florida House and Senate will pass a $112.1 billion budget today to end a legislative session dominated by fierce debates about issues like abortion, the so-called ‘don’t say gay’ bill, and election security.

At the same time, several bills addressing hot button issues that did not pass.

The 2022 legislative session is over, our lawmakers cast their votes, and now they’re headed home. On their way out, Democrats grabbed the mic. “This was a session based in culture wars and huge, huge missed opportunities,” said Hollywood Florida Representative Democrat Evan Jenne

At the top of the list of missed opportunities, according to Democrats; no legislation targetting affordable housing and property insurance. Two crises at the top of mind for thousands, if not millions, of Floridians. “We’ve known this was coming, and we’ve done virtually nothing,” said Jenne.

WINK News asked local Republican state representatives why nothing was passed to assist with affordable housing. “We had 3000 bills come across this year. There’s 160 of us,” said Cape Coral Representative Republican Mike Giallombardo

Giallombardo said it is not as simple as Democrats make it sound. Yes, affordable housing and property insurance are important, but with so many legislators and even more bills, not every bill gets passed.

Fort Myers Representative, Republican Spencer Roach, took it a step further. “The idea that these things were ignored, I think, is certainly false. Because we couldn’t reach a consensus that that most folks could agree on to get across the finish line doesn’t mean we weren’t working on the issues,” said Roach.

On the topic of property insurance, Roach said the legislature fell short. “I think that that is certainly a valid critique. I think we should have done more on that,” said Roach. Democrats argue, for that very reason, something should have passed already.

On the issue of affordable housing, Roach and Giallombardo pointed to other bills that didn’t directly relate to affordable housing but did target helping people make ends meet.

Political Scientist Aubrey Jewett followed the legislative session from start to finish. He said lawmakers did allocate more money toward affordable housing in the budget than they usually do, but, “The legislature didn’t make those items high priority, and they do affect a lot of Floridians in a tough way right now,” said Jewett.

Why? Democrats believe Republicans were only interested in doing the governor’s bidding and passing the laws he told them to.

Republicans argue, not all bills get passed, and what did pass was a high priority to constituents.

On the issue of affordable housing? “Why isn’t it a top priority? Well, there is where you kind of get into is a government philosophy because they don’t think the government, they think that the free market should be handling it and not the government. Is it that they think other policy issues were more important than they think affordable housing is important?” said Jewett who said there is no way to know for sure.

When it comes to property insurance, lawmakers have hinted at coming back for a special session to tackle that problem.

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Matthew Seaver

