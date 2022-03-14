Tips for water conservation as aquifers run dry

Right now, everyone is being asked to do their part to help conserve water. This is because aquifers are currently running low. And, since rainy season is months away, it may be some time before we see any relief.

The South Florida Water Management District is asking everyone to conserve water. Randy Smith is with SFWMD. “Without consciously making these conservation efforts, you’re going to continue with the lack of rainfall to see these wells continue down, and in some cases, private wells in the western part of the counties will go dry,” said Smith.

Wells going dry is exactly what water officials are trying to prevent from happening.

Dave Paul lives in Naples Park. “I know with rainy season coming, that really helps a lot,” said Paul.

Unfortunately, it could take months for the help from rainy season to arrive. “This makes it ultra-important that we start to, you know, intensify our efforts to conserve this water,” Smith said.

Those in charge of monitoring current water levels ask everyone to be mindful of water usage.

Paul says he’s already doing his part. “Not running the dishwasher as often, not washing the car as often,” he said.

You, too, can cut back by washing only full loads of laundry, skipping the pre-rinse cycle when you put your dishes in the washer and limiting the amount you water your lawn.

“The landscape irrigation it’s such a huge amount of water,” said Smith.

About 50% of daily water usage goes towards keeping Southwest Florida beautiful. But Smith says cutting that down may be part of the solution. “It’s just a smart way to, to really conserve the resource and using the water responsibly,” Smith said.

So far, no additional water restrictions have been put into place. And, to prevent more restrictions, water officials are asking you to do your part.

Reporter: Lauren Leslie

Writer: Drew Hill

