Stabbing leaves person injured at Villas Wawa

A stabbing at a Wawa in Villas left one person injured Sunday night.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person suffered minor injuries from the stabbing at 12701 S. Cleveland Ave. and says both people involved knew each other. The investigation remains active.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

