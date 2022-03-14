Blue light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background. Photo via CBS News.
VILLAS

Stabbing leaves person injured at Villas Wawa

Published: March 14, 2022 7:30 AM EDT
Updated: March 14, 2022 8:45 AM EDT

A stabbing at a Wawa in Villas left one person injured Sunday night.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person suffered minor injuries from the stabbing at 12701 S. Cleveland Ave. and says both people involved knew each other. The investigation remains active.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

