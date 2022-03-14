Shots fired in Lehigh Acres neighborhood

People in a Lehigh Acres neighborhood say they woke up to the sound of gunshots. This happened along East Cleveland Avenue, just off of Leeland Blvd at around 1 a.m. on Monday.

Neighbors there say they heard dozens of gunshots. In a video obtained by WINK News, you can see one man running away. You can see that a man’s home, that doubles a daycare, was struck several times.

Those who live here, including Abraham Garnicki, say it has already been a quiet area. “At first, I heard a loud bang like if somebody was banging on my windows or door. Then I woke up, and it was back to back. It sounded like shots after that,” said Garnicki.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. We’ve reached out to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in an attempt to get more information.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know