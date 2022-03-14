Sanibel taking appointments for Lee Health Bloodmobile blood donations

The City of Sanibel is sponsoring the Lee Health Blood Center’s Bloodmobile for a donation drive on Thursday.

The mobile blood donation site will be in the front parking lot of the Sanibel Public Library at 770 Dunlop Road in Sanibel on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

If you want to donate, you can sign up for an appointment by emailing [email protected] with your name, contact information, and preferred appointment time. Appointments start at 8:30 and run in half-hour increments on a first-come, first-serve basis.

All doners must wear a mask and receive a mini-physical that will include a blood pressure check, temperature check, and heart rate and hemoglobin checks. Donors must be at least 17-years old and weigh at least 115 pounds.

Walk-ins will be accepted and worked into the schedule between other appointments.

Lee Health says it is still in desperate need of blood donations. The hospital says all donations will remain within the Lee Health hospital system to help people here in the Southwest Florida community.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know