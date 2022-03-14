North Fort Myers man wins $1M on ‘500X The Cash’ scratch-off game

The Florida Lottery says a man from North Fort Myers has won big, scratching off a lottery ticket to win $1 million.

Jerold Ott, 65, bought his winning ticket from the Publix on Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral. That store will receive $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Ott chose to take his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment, meaning he takes home $820,000.

The Florida Lottery says Ott won playing the new ‘500X The Cash’ scratch-off game with one in 4.5 odds of winning a prize.

Writer: WINK News

