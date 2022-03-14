New study to determine if COVID vaccine prevents infection or lessens symptoms in cancer patients

While COVID-19 cases have declined, one segment of the population remains especially cautious, and that is cancer patients.

In a new research study, researchers set out to learn whether the COVID-19 vaccine could prevent infection or lessen the risk of severe illness in those patients. And, WINK News Health and Medical Reporter Amy Oshier says the results are promising.

Cancer patients remain at high risk for COVID-19 infection. Dan Burkus is prostate cancer patient. “Well, if you have cancer you have a compromised immune system. So I was very happy to get the vaccine,” Burkus said.

But just how much of a difference does the vaccine make for cancer patients like Burkus. That’s the question Moffitt Cancer Center in Tamps set out to answer. Dr. Jeff Lancte is one of the lead investigators in this study. “We tested patients, just testing their blood for the antibody response,” said Dr. Lancet.

They followed 515 cancer patients who received the Moderna vaccine. They took blood samples before the first and second doses of the vaccine and then again one month later. Each sample was tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

“Over 90% experienced a positive antibody response after the second dose, which is good,” Dr. Lancet said. “The overall response rate in chemotherapy-treated patients was high, which is good to know. So that even people like with longer breast or other types of cancers that were on chemotherapy had a good chance of responding to the vaccine.”

Researchers measured antibody levels for 18 healthy adults receiving the same vaccine for comparison. They also looked at results based on the type of cancer.

“Often, patients with lymphomas chronic lymphocytic leukemia, those patients experienced a lower response rate overall,” he said.

Moffitt continues to follow those who took part in the study by taking blood samples at six, 12 and 24 months.

