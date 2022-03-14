Motorcyclist dies after crash near Days Inn in San Carlos Park

A Fort Myers man has died after a Thursday night crash with an SUV in San Carlos Park.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 29-year-old was driving a motorcycle north on US-41, south of Constitution Boulevard, around 9:45 p.m. An SUV driven by a 67-year-old man from St. Paul, Minnesota, exited the driveway access of the Days Inn at 18051 South Tamiami Trail, ahead of the motorcycle, which collided with the left rear of the SUV.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced deceased on Friday. The crash investigation remains ongoing.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

